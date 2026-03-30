Dhurandhar The Revenge Exclusive: Aditya Uppal on shooting intense scene with Ranveer Singh in Aditya Dhar's movie [Interview]

In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Aditya Uppal opens up about filming intense action sequences with Ranveer Singh, highlighting the physical demands and precision required on set. Watch the interview to know some exclusive details.

Aditya Uppal, who plays Omar Haider Dhurandhar: The Revenge, talks to BollywoodLife and tells us how he got the film and experiences on the sets in an exclusive interview. He shared during the audition process, he was brought on board for the project as his earlier work matched director Aditya Dhar’s vision of the character. He said joining such a big cast like Sanjay Dutt’s was exciting yet challenging. He stated it would prove a learning experience and help him get accustomed to the grand scale of a Bollywood action thriller. Uppal shared that one of the fun moments in the film was shooting the intense sequences with Ranveer. He tells us about how you prepare physically and mentally, the choreography precision, and the trust that is created between co-stars as we do high-voltage action. As per Uppal, these scenes required extreme stamina along with mental focus and that inspired him to grow on that front.