Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Hirav Mehta shares exclusive BTS moments with Sanjay Dutt and Ranveer Singh [Interview]

In an exclusive interview, Hirav Mehta shares behind-the-scenes moments from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, highlighting the energy and camaraderie among the cast.

In an exclusive chat, Dhurandhar actor Hirav Mehta shares his insight into the behind-the-scenes of Dhurandhar: Hirav Mehta describes Dutt as a veteran who possesses a commanding presence and has a lot of gravitas and discipline as a performer. His ability to draw in the audience during a dramatic scene is second-to-none. In sharp contrast, Mehta describes Ranveer Singh as having endless energy and spontaneity, which, at times, can create an electrifying environment when he is acting. Watch the exclusive interview to know more.