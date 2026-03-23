Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Turban Designer Balwinder Singh shares EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes stories with Ranveer Singh [Interview]

In an exclusive interview for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, renowned turban designer Balwinder Singh shares fascinating behind-the-scenes stories about working with superstar Ranveer Singh.. This candid conversation offers a rare glimpse into the artistry, passion, and collaboration behind the iconic turbans seen in the film.

In an exclusive conversation with renowned turban designer Balwinder Singh, the artist talks about his work for the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. In the interview, the designer and the actor talk about more than just fashion. Singh appreciates the enthusiasm of Ranveer Singh and his versatility in trying out different looks. The fans will get the chance to experience an important part of movie-making which often goes unnoticed by most viewers. If you are a lover of fashion, a fan of Ranveer Singh or just curious about the craft of Bollywood, this chat with Balwinder Singh sheds light on the passion, precision, and creativity behind turning a turban into a style and character statement on-screen.