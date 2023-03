Dia Mirza discusses women's leadership, the commodification of women in the industry, and the importance of saying 'no' in a Women's Day special interview. Watch Entertainment news

Dia Mirza on Women's Day 2023: In a special Women's Day conversation, Dia Mirza emphasized the importance of having more women leaders to make the world a better place to live. The actor also discussed the issue of the commodification of women in the entertainment industry and highlighted the importance of sisterhood in supporting one another. Dia shared how she has learned to say 'no' when needed, which has provided her with significant peace of mind. She emphasized that as a woman, it is important to understand the value of saying 'no,' but also acknowledged that it often comes with a cost. Overall, Dia's message encourages women to prioritize their well-being and stand up for themselves, even if it means saying 'no.'