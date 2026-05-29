Did Dhinchak Pooja secretly get married? Viral photos break the internet [Video]

Dhinchak Pooja is once again trending online after rumours about her marriage started circulating on social media. The buzz has left fans confused, with many wondering whether it is a real wedding or just another publicity move linked to a possible comeback.

Dhinchak Pooja is once again in the headlines and this time for unanticipated reasons all over social media. Online, rumors of her marriage have gone viral, leaving fans surprised and confused.

Dhinchak Pooja is known for quirky viral songs like “Selfie Maine Leli Aaj,” “Swag Wali Topi” and “Dilon Ka Shooter.” She has always managed to stay in the spotlight with her unusual style and her internet-breaking presence. There’s no official confirmation at the moment but the buzz is enough to keep her trending across all the platforms. From wedding to rumour to a comeback strategy – the internet just cannot stop talking about her.