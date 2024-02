With his charming personality and incredible musical abilities, Guru Randhawa is sure to make a mark in the film industry.

Guru Randhawa recently opened up about his wedding plans. Guru Randhawa is a popular Indian singer, songwriter, and music composer known for his Punjabi and Bollywood music. He has gained immense popularity with his catchy tunes and soulful voice. Guru Randhawa has delivered numerous chart-topping hits like "Lahore," "High Rated Gabru," and "Suit Suit," which have garnered millions of views on YouTube. Now, he's all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film "Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay." Fans are eagerly awaiting his on-screen performance and are curious to see how his talent translates to the silver screen. With his charming personality and incredible musical abilities, Guru Randhawa is sure to make a mark in the film industry.