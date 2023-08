Fans notice that Malaika Arora has unfollowed family members of the actor like Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on social media. However, she is still following Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Watch the video to know more.

Reports that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora might have split have left fans in disbelief. The two had been dating for five years now. Amid their break up rumours, Malaika Arora has unfollowed actor Arjun Kapoor's family members including father Boney Kapoor, sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. A Reddit user has claimed that Malaika Arora has unfollowed Arjun's family. However, she is still following the actor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been loyal to one another all through. Some are saying that Malaika Arora did not follow them in the first place. Arjun Kapoor has been linked to Instagram content creator Kusha Kapila who denied such reports. She said that it was annoying to read such rumours daily, and her mother's social life had taken a hit. Malaika shared a cryptic Instagram story about change and another post about sunny days. Watch the video to know more.