Did Samay Raina Offer Sunil Pal ₹25 Lakhs for India's Got Latent Season 2?

The internet is buzzing with rumors after a shocking claim surfaced about a massive deal between stand-up comedian Samay Raina and veteran comic Sunil Pal. Following their past public disagreements and banter regarding the nature of modern comedy, this massive 25,00,000 offer for a guest appearance on India's Got Latent has left everyone stunned. In this video, we break down the entire story: Is this a genuine commercial offer to bring Sunil Pal onto India's biggest talent hunt show, or is it another classic Samay Raina prank? Watch till the end to find out the truth behind the viral claim

The internet is buzzing with rumors after a shocking claim surfaced about a massive deal between stand-up comedian Samay Raina and veteran comic Sunil Pal. Following their past public disagreements and banter regarding the nature of modern comedy, this massive ₹25,00,000 offer for a guest appearance on India's Got Latent has left everyone stunned. In this video, we break down the entire story: Is this a genuine commercial offer to bring Sunil Pal onto India's biggest talent hunt show, or is it another classic Samay Raina prank? Watch till the end to find out the truth behind the viral claim.