Did Sidhu Moose Wala foresee his death? Last song The Last Ride goes viral for the lines ‘Ni Ehda Uthuga Jawani Ch Janaja Mithiye’ – Deets inside

Punjabi Singer Sindhu Moose Wala's sudden demise shook the nation. His last song "The Last Ride" has hit the headlines once again. It is being said that the song was on Sidhu himself. The Lyrics of the song grabbed headlines as it is related to the death of the star.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 30, 2022 3:55 PM IST

Sidhu Moose Wala Death: The entire nation is in shock due to the sudden death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. From fans to Bollywood celebrities, all have been expressing their grief over the death of Sidhu Moose Wala and are paying tribute to him in different ways. Well, let me tell you, in such a situation, one of his songs has become very much discussed. Sidhu Moose Wala's last song "The Last Ride" has hit the headlines once again. It is being said that the song was on Sidhu himself. The Lyrics of the song grabbed headlines as it is related to the death of the star. Watch the full video to know more.

