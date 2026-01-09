Did Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, and Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina actually part ways?

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, as well as Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, have reportedly parted ways, sending shockwaves through the celebrity world.

The latest gossip from the celebrity world is that Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, along with Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, have broken up. Sources close to the couples claim that the couples have parted ways, although no clarity has been presented on the reasons behind the breakups. Tara and Veer split after a viral clip from AP Dhillon’s concert in Mumbai created conjecture in their love life. The video features Tara dancing on-stage with AP Dhillon. While the audience member’s reaction (presumably Veer) did not go down well. According to sources, both Tara and Veer termed the revelation false and accused it of clever editing. But is this the last straw for the couple? Khushi and Vedang were apparently dating for almost two years before they broke up. A lot of people saw Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina at parties together. These were mainly after the two worked on The Archies. After them, several stirrs suggested that they were dating. However, neither Khushi nor Vedang spoke about it. Now, according to journalist Vickey Lalwani, they have broken up. He had approved an insider’s words which state, “It’s over.” As things unfold, fans are left to probe what could have led to the demise of the two promising romances. Only time will certainly tell if these breakups will have a lasting impact on the industry.