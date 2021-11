Did you know that Namit Das is interested in Astrology, he loves to study the science of planets and how they move?

Namit Das, Exclusive: In an exclusive interview with Aafat-e-Ishq actor Namit Das, he opened up on 10 things that very few people know about him. Well did you know that Namit Das is interested in Astrology, he loves to study the science of planets and how they move? He loves to read, he doesn't like exercising. watch the full video to know more about him.