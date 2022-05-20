Did you know Jr NTR is the second Indian actor after Rajinikanth to have a film dubbed in Japanese? Watch Deets

South Star and RRR fame Jr. NTR is celebrating his birthday today, did you know Jr. NTR is the second Indian actor to have a movie dubbed in Japanese. Watch the full video now.

Jr. NTR Birthday Special: South's popular actor Jr. NTR is celebrating his birthday today and on this special occasion, we are going to tell you a fact related to him. South Star Jr. NTR has made his name not only in India but also abroad on the basis of his acting. Do you know that he is the second Indian star whose movie has been dubbed in not only Hindi, and Kannada but also in the Japanese language and has also been released in Japan? These stars, who made headlines with the error, are now going to be seen in the movie NTR 30. Watch the full video to know more. Happy Birthday, superstar Jr. NTR.