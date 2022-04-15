videos

Watch Next

Videos

As Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt groove to Chaiyaa Chaiyaa, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's first dance as husband and wife goes viral

News and Gossip

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt dance to Shah Rukh Khan's Chaiyya Chaiyya; Karan Johar does his iconic Radha dance with the bride [Watch Leaked Videos]

Entertainment News

Ranbir Kapoor lifts Alia Bhatt in his arms and creates a mass meltdown as they make first public appearance - Watch Video

Entertainment News

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding INSIDE video from the mandap leaked – watch

Did you know Ranbir Kapoor still gets monthly pocket money from mom Neetu Kapoor? Deets Inside

An actor who charges crores for a film and who loves to travel on expensive cars, still gets a pocket money of s.1500 from his mother, every month.

Satakshi Singh   |    April 15, 2022 4:57 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor news: Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented and wonderful actors in Bollywood who earns millions through his films. But did you know that he still takes monthly pocket money from his mother Neetu Kapoor? Yes! You heard that right. An actor who charges crores for a film and who loves to travel in expensive cars still gets pocket money of s.1500 from his mother, every month. Not only this, as per reports, the diet chart of Ranbir is also managed by Neetu Kapoor. Watch the video to know more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all