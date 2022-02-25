Did you know Urvashi Rautela wore a dress worth Rs.40 Crore? Have a look at the most expensive dresses of her

Ever wondered how a dress worth of rs 40 crores looks like? Here are the most expensive looks of bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela till now.

Urvashi Rautela: Bollywood actress and former miss Diva Universe, Urvashi Rautela is often seen flaunting her fashion, style, and expensive clothes. Well, this beautiful lady turns 28 today and on this special occasion, we are going to show you her most expensive clothes ever, which you will be surprised to see. Know This Million Dollar Birthday Girl's Most Expensive Looks Ever. Watch the video now. Happy Birthday Urvashi Rautela.