Celebrities are often seen in many parties and functions and sometimes they are also spotted with many close friends from ...

Celebrities are often seen in many parties and functions and sometimes they are also spotted with many close friends from the industry. These days, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is being continuously spotted in the entertainment industry. Orry has often been seen in pictures and videos with big celebrities. Recently he was also invited as a guest in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss. Orry came out after staying inside the house for some time and partying with the contestants. Orry has been in the news for a long time not only for his fashion but also for his quirky phone covers. Recently he was spotted at an event where he was seen flaunting a cockroach-shaped phone cover. For more information please watch the video