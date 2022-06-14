Dil Bechara to Koi Po Che; late Sushant Singh Rajput's movies you can’t afford to miss

From Koi Po Che to Dil Bechara here is the list of Bollywood's favorite Sushant Singh Rajput must-watch movies. Watch the video now.

Sushant Singh Rajput: 2 years before on the same day, the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise shook the nation. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput may have said goodbye to everyone at a very young age but he will always be immortal for us. In his 7-year film career, Sushant has given many hits and the best films to Bollywood and has made people crazy with his acting. In today's video, we are going to tell you about the 5 best movies of Sushant that you must watch. From Dil Bechara to Sushant's first movie Koi Po Che, here is the list of must-watch movies of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput.