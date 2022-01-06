videos

Diljit Dosanjh Birthday Special: Interesting facts about popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, know how he became Bollywood Superstar!

Diljit Dosanjh is not just a renowned singer in Punjab but also a fabulous Bollywood actor and social media sensation too. On his birthday we are telling you lesser-known facts.

Pratibha Katariya   |    January 6, 2022 9:00 AM IST

Diljit Dosanjh Birthday Special: Over the years Diljit Dosanjh had done several big Bollywood Movies like 2019's super hit film Good Newwz. In the starting, Diljit Dosanjh used to sing in gurudwaras and now he is not just a Punjabi superstar even he is a Bollywood superstar too. The star celebrates his birthday today i.e 6th January and we wish him a very Happy Birthday. Let's know some interesting facts about Diljit Dosanjh.Watch video.

