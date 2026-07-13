Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj PULLED DOWN across countries

Diljit Dosanjh’s much hyped movie ‘Satluj’ is in news again. The film has been pulled from the OTT platforms and will be shown at a special screening inside a Gurudwara. ‘Satluj’ is in news for its story line, social themes and the controversies that it has attracted. In this video we tell you why was the decision taken to screen it in a Gurudwara, what is the real reason behind it, how audiences are reacting and what kind of impact has this entire controversy had on the film’s release. Watch till the end for all the major updates and the complete details of ‘Satluj’.