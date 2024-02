Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar recently snapped with her son Ruhaan at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets.

Who does not know the popular television actress and Sasural Simar Ka serial fame Dipika Kakar. The actress is a well-known name on TV. Deepika has also been the winner of Salman Khan's popular show Bigg Boss 12. Not only this, the actress has also participated in Nach Baliye 8. The actress is currently married and is also the mother of a child. Dipika Kakar was recently spotted on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The actress had reached there with her son. The actress was looking very beautiful in a red suit. Dipika is away from acting these days but she is often seen supporting her husband Shoaib. Not only this, Dipika is also very active on social media and is often seen sharing updates related to herself. For more information please watch the video.