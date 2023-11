Dipika Kakar has taken a sabbatical from her acting career to focus on her personal life. Right now, the actress ...

Dipika Kakar has taken a sabbatical from her acting career to focus on her personal life. Right now, the actress is taking care of herself and her new-born son, Ruhaan, who is 5 months old. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, the lovely couple, were recently snapped with their little munchkin Ruhaan and Saba Ibrahim. It was such a heartwarming sight! The picture captured the pure joy and love shared within this beautiful family. Dipika and Shoaib, known for their on-screen chemistry and off-screen romance, looked absolutely radiant as they posed with their little bundle of joy. Ruhaan, their adorable munchkin, stole the show with his cute smile and innocent charm. And let's not forget Saba Ibrahim, who added an extra touch of happiness to the frame. The love and happiness radiating from this picture were truly infectious. Fans couldn't help but gush over this picture-perfect family and shower them with love and blessings. It's moments like these that remind us of the importance of family and the joy that comes from being surrounded by loved ones. Dipika, Shoaib, Ruhaan, and Saba make for one incredibly adorable and loving family, and we can't help but smile seeing them together.