Disha and Aleksandar have been friends since long and they have been spotted together several times before. They attended stylist Mohit Rai’s birthday together and were also seen having a gala time at Kartik Aaryan’s birthday. The two often share pictures of each other on social media. But many still don't know who Aleksandar Alex Ilic is and what he does for a living. Amidst the speculation about their relationship, Aleksander got a tattoo of Disha's face on his arm, and it's quite noticeable. The actress has now reacted to the same.Even Alex shared a video of getting the tattoo done, and fans reacted to his post as well. A brutal dig said, “Tiger ka haq khane wala firangi.” Another mean comment read, “What happens when she leaves you?” Another comment said, “Ye disha ke pyar me doob gaya hai… Poora haath per disha face ki tattoo…” A troll said, “Ye kis disha me aaagaye bhaisahab?”.Watch the video to know more.