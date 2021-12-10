Disha Patani flaunts her hourglass figure in a new full mirror selfie and we can't get over those abs and legs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) ? (@dishapatani)

is undoubtedly one of the fittest actresses in tinsel town. She often leaves her fans super inspired and motivated with her workout videos. She is body goals. One always long to get a body like her. The actress works immensely hard to stay fit and to be up in the game.

And now this latest video, Disha Patani flaunts her uber-fit HOT body that will leave you awestruck. The video shared by Disha on her Instagram account will definitely give you major fitness goals. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V is smashing records on Instagram; Disha Patani starts following Jungkook and him

Disha Patani in one of her interactions revealed that as an artist she really believes in fitness and not just because she has to look a certain way but as a person, she enjoys a lot of physical activities and looks for options that she can eat that help her stay fit. Also Read - As Vicky Kaushal weds Katrina Kaif, here's a look at Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and 6 more eligible bachelors left in Bollywood – view pics