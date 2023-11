Another day, another Diwali bash. Bollywood celebs have been busy showcasing their ethnic looks and attending parties this festive season.Disha ...

Another day, another Diwali bash. Bollywood celebs have been busy showcasing their ethnic looks and attending parties this festive season.Disha Patani and BFF Mouni Roy chose to wear sarees for the party. Disha Patani wore a red saree with an embellished red and golden blouse, and Mouni Roy was spotted in a white net saree. Nushrratt Bharuccha wore an embellished yellow ethnic look for the Diwali celebration. Actor Alaya F looked beautiful in a black lehenga. Huma Qureshi wore a shimmery black blazer with tights and matching heels.Inside videos and pictures of the two at the bash have surfaced online. Watch the video to know more.