Disha Patani perfects the 70 Kg deadlift; video will leave your jaws dropped. Watch the video.

Disha Patani has been setting fitness goals with her workout posts for quite some time. The actress can give tough competition to Bollywood’s biggest fitness enthusiasts and her new video . Actress celebrated her social media might in a unique way. She recently hit a 40 million followers mark on Instagram - where she is extremely popular. And to share the news and thank her fan clubs. Disha Patani can be seen doing 70 kgs squat excercise in the video and that has got the fans hooked.The actress is an avid social media user and is a fitness freak. So, she shares work-out videos quite often