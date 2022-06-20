videos

Disha Patani Sets the Internet on Fire in a Cut-Out Bodycon Dress – Watch Video

Disha Patani New Video - Disha Patani has set the internet on fire after sharing her stunning pics on her Instagram account. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and never shies from showing her toned and curvy body.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 20, 2022 3:56 PM IST

Disha Patani Latest Video: Disha Patani is an Indian actress who was first seen in the Telugu film Loafer opposite Varun Tej. Talking about her Bollywood career then the actress gets famous after seeing in the sports biopic of M.S Dhoni. Disha Patani is very active on instagram and other social media platform. The actor keeps on posting her stunning pictures and videos on her Instagram account. Disha has recently posted her hot photos on Instagram for her fans in which the actress is wearing a white cut sheer bodycon dress. This dress perfectly shows her toned body and her perfect curves. Well in this video we will show you the latest and sexiest post of Disha Patani.

