The famous stars of Bollywood are showing everyone how to look amazing even when traveling through airports. Watch the video to see how they set new trends for us.

Bollywood's elite cadre of fashion-forward stars is continually redefining travel fashion, turning airport terminals into veritable runways of style. With their impeccable sense of trends and flair for putting together ensembles that seamlessly merge comfort and sophistication, these celebrities are setting new benchmarks in airport style that have the world taking note.With each boarding pass comes the opportunity for these A-listers to make a sartorial statement that is nothing short of captivating. Their ability to effortlessly merge comfort and chic results in looks that are as practical as they are aspirational. The airport has evolved into an extension of the red carpet, where every arrival and departure is accompanied by flashes of paparazzi cameras eager to capture their latest fashion choices.From the classic casual-cool combo of ripped jeans and oversized sunglasses to the elegant yet cozy pairing of athleisure wear with designer sneakers, these stars never fail to showcase their unique approach to travel fashion. Their outfits exude an air of effortlessness while also reflecting their individual personalities.