Popular TV actress Divya Agarwal is going to get married. In such a situation, recently her future husband and long-time boyfriend Apurva has been spotted. Apurva has arrived for the wedding with his two dogs. Talking about the wedding dress, he is wearing a printed kurta. Apurva's entry is a sight to behold. Let us tell you that Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal often remains in the headlines due to her professional and personal career. The actress is going to get married today in the presence of her close friends and her family. Fans are also eagerly waiting for the look of the actors. Well, this unique video of Kapoor's entry is going viral. Check out the video for more info.