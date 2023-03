Actress Divya Dutta praised women in cinema and emphasized the need to celebrate International Women's Day every day. She also acknowledged the hard work of homemakers and the entrepreneurial spirit of women in cinema. Watch Video.

Divya Dutta praises women in cinema: Divya Dutta, a renowned Bollywood actress, has expressed her admiration and appreciation for women in cinema and their contributions to the industry. She emphasized the need to celebrate International Women's Day every day and recognize the struggles and hard work that women face in their daily lives. Dutta also highlighted the valuable role of homemakers and their tireless efforts toward their families. She acknowledged the entrepreneurial spirit of women in cinema, who have broken barriers and succeeded in a male-dominated industry. Dutta's comments serve as a reminder of the importance of recognizing and valuing the contributions of women in all aspects of society.