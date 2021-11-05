Divyanka Tripathi, Aly Goni, Pooja Gor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Popular TV Stars Celebrated Diwali Like This | Watch Video

Watch the video to know about your favorite celebrity's outfit choices at Diwali Party 2021. Divyanka Tripathi, Aly Goni, Pooja Gor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Adaa Khan snapped.

Bollywood Diwali 2021: Diwali is finally here, and just for you all, we have spotted certain celebrities at Diwali Party. Adaa Khan looks beautiful in Red lehnga, snapped at Sandip Sikcand Diwali party. Dheeraj Dhoopar along with his wife snapped at Diwali Party, looks pretty in ethnic attire. Pooja Gaur looks pretty in a black saree. Aly Goni looks smart in a black kurta. Watch the full video now.