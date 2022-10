Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stole the show at the Diwali Party. Rakul Preet Singh and her boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani, came together at the party, and both of them complimented each other. Watch the video to see the inside details. Watch Video.

Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party 2022: Diwali is near, and Bollywood celebrates the festival almost every day. People in the industry are throwing Diwali parties. Recently, Bollywood producer Ramesh Taurani threw a Diwali party. Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkumar Rao, and Patralekha, Sonu Sood with his wife, Sonali Sood, Riteish Deshmukh and his wife, Genelia D'Souza, and others. At the party, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stole the show. Everyone was looking good and hot at the party. Rakul Preet Singh and her boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani, came together at the party, and both of them complimented each other. Watch the video to see the inside details.