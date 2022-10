Diwali 2022: Rashmika Mandanna gets emotional as she talks about her fondest memory about the lights of festival with family in an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife.

Rashmika Mandanna loves the Diwali festival as she gets to stay with a family that involves love laughter and lots of food. But lately, she hasn't been able to celebrate the festival with family due to her commitments with work, but when asked about her fondest memory the Pushpa star's face was becoming with joy as she recalled how Diwali was one of the most loved and celebrated festivals in the family. Watch Rashmika talking about the fondest memory of Diwali and why she misses it too much. Rashmika Mandanna gets emotional as she talks about Diwali and as she is are if missing all the fun.