Urfi Javed often makes social media users crazy with her topless photos and videos. Lately, she was seen coming out of her home to give Diwali sweets to the paps. During the interaction with the paps, she said that she had to be hospitalised as she got typhoid. The Bigg Boss OTT fame heroine also felt that someone cast an evil eye on her. Watch the full video here, where Urfi talks about, 'Nazar lag gayi. She is seen wearing a purple suit with a dupatta in the video. While giving the sweet boxes to the paps she is seen wishing them Happy Diwali. Earlier on Diwali, she treated her fans with a topless snap where her modesty was covered with her hands. She was seen eating a laddoo with her other hand.