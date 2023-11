From Katrina Kaif to Huma Qureshi, Bollywood divas set the fashion bar high at the Diwali bash. They looked absolutely ...

From Katrina Kaif to Huma Qureshi, Bollywood divas set the fashion bar high at the Diwali bash. They looked absolutely stunning in their ethnic ensembles, captivating everyone with their impeccable style. Other B-town divas also made heads turn with their stunning ethnic attires. Each one brought their unique sense of style to the Diwali bash, making it a visual delight. The fashion game was definitely on point at the event, with the divas effortlessly blending traditional elements with contemporary trends. From statement jewelry to exquisite makeup, every detail was carefully curated to create a mesmerizing look. As they posed for the cameras, their confidence and poise shone through, leaving everyone in awe. These Bollywood divas truly know how to make a statement and steal the spotlight at any event.