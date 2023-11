Get ready to be mesmerized by the stunning festive looks of Bollywood's leading ladies as they celebrate Diwali 2023 in ...

Get ready to be mesmerized by the stunning festive looks of Bollywood's leading ladies as they celebrate Diwali 2023 in grand style! Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and other Bollywood divas have truly nailed their fashion game, leaving everyone in awe. In this highly anticipated Diwali extravaganza, these talented actresses have pulled out all the stops to showcase their impeccable style and grace. From vibrant traditional sarees to glamorous lehengas, each diva has embraced the festive spirit with their unique fashion choices. But it's not just Kriti and Ananya who are stealing the show. Other Bollywood divas have also embraced the festive spirit with their impeccable fashion choices, making Diwali 2023 a truly memorable affair.