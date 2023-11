Rajinikanth and Sonu Sood's kind gesture for fans on Diwali has truly melted hearts and left a lasting impact on ...

Rajinikanth and Sonu Sood's kind gesture for fans on Diwali has truly melted hearts and left a lasting impact on everyone. The duo's genuine act of compassion and love has become the talk of the town, spreading joy and positivity during the festive season. In a heartwarming display of gratitude towards their fans, Rajinikanth and Sonu Sood took the time to personally greet and interact with them on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Fans gathered in large numbers outside Rajinikanth's home, eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their beloved Thalaiva. The atmosphere was filled with excitement and anticipation as the superstar stepped out to meet his adoring fans. The impact of this gesture was truly heartwarming, as fans were overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. The love and admiration they have for Rajinikanth and Sonu Sood were reciprocated in the most beautiful way possible.