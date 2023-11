Preparations for Diwali are going on in full swing all over India. The process of the Diwali party has started ...

Preparations for Diwali are going on in full swing all over India. The process of the Diwali party has started in Bollywood also. Recently, famous Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra organized a Diwali party at his home. Many big Bollywood stars had come to attend the party. Many big Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday, and Rekha have been seen in a very stylist way. Nora Fatehi is looking very hot in fishtail lehenga and crop top. The Diwali 2023 celebration in B-Town was absolutely amazing. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and many others celebrated the festival in style. The videos capturing their festive moments have gone viral, spreading the joy and excitement of Diwali to everyone.