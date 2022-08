Dobaaraa is going to be released this Friday, i.e., August 19th, 2022. Pavail Gulati opens up with Bollywoodlife about Bollywood vs South Indian films. Let's watch the video and know more about it.

Pavail Gulati opens up about South vs Bollywood movies: Bollywood and television actor Pavail Gulati are the talk of the town these days because of his upcoming movie Dobaaraa. In the movie Dobaaraa Pavail Gulati and Taapsee Pannu play the lead roles. Pavail Gulati has already done a movie with actress 'Thappad'. The audience appreciated his acting in the movie. Pavail began his career as a theatre artist, studying under the Bollywood actor, Naseeruddin Shah. If we talk about the movie Dobaaraa a Bollywood drama which is directed by Anurag Kashyap. Taapsee Pannu's starter movie Dobaaraa is going to be released this Friday, i.e., August 19th, 2022. Pavail Gulati spoke with Bollywoodlife about Bollywood vs South Indian films. Let's watch the video and know more about it.