Ayushmann Khurrana's courageous choice of films: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for his upcoming movie, Doctor G. Doctor G hits the silver screen on October 14th, 2022. The audience really liked the trailer. Ayushmann Khurrana always chooses different and out-of-the-box scripts. Whenever his movies hit the big screen, they always contain great social messages. Anek, Bala, Chandigarh, and Kare Aashiqui have great storylines with a good social message. We have seen this movie, and we can say that his choice of movies is very unique. In an interview, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "I love challenges. I have built my entire career taking risks, so it just comes with that, and I think I am quite courageous as an actor.' We have curated a list for you of his all courageous choices in movies. Let's have a look at this video.