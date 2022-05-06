videos

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness review: Check out rating and analysis of MCU's biggest movie of 2022

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' has released in theaters fans was eagerly waiting for the movie. Now the released tell us tell you the rating and story of the movie. watch the full video to know the rating.

Pratibha Katariya   |    May 6, 2022 2:10 PM IST

Benedict Cumberbatch's movie review: Since 'Avengers Endgame', the last film of the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), not only the audience who loved the series, but also the company that made it, Marvel Studios, is in a different state of mind. They have to make stories of this world. But, the challenge is how much detail this story, which started with the film 'Ironman' in 2008, can take. It is true that the surface of this MCU has been spread to other universes through at least three web series 'Wanda Vision', 'Loki' and 'What If' emanating from this world, but at the same time these stories moving in different universes were tried to be added to the way these stories were tried to be added to Marvel Studios' film 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', It will also take time for the MCU's audience to understand, adopt and recognize that multiverse. In this video we are telling you the story of the movie and Bollywood life verdict and you can also know the rating of the movie.

