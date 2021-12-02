Docu-Series on Salman Khan ' Beyond The Star' will trace Bhaijaan's movie career, controversies and more | Watch video

videos

Satakshi Singh   |    December 2, 2021 9:45 AM IST

Salman Khan : A documentary is being made on India's biggest superstar Salman Khan. Yes, you heard it right. If reports are to be believed, the film will cover Salman Khan's journey to becoming a star, his controversies, and many more unknown about facts. The film will be narrated only by Salman Khan's friends, family, and people associated with the film industry. Watch video to find out more.

