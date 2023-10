During the screening of the film, Salman Khan also wished Rajveer Deol for the success of the film. Aamir Khan was also seen at the screening of the film with his son and also posed fiercely for the media.

Dono Film Screening: Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer and Poonam Dhillon's darling Paloma have made a grand entry in Bollywood through the film Dono. A special screening of the film was organized last night. Many big stars of the film industry participated during the screening. Not only Sunny but uncle Bobby Deol also looked very happy on this special occasion. Apart from Bollywood's Dabangg i.e. Salman Khan, many big celebs of the industry participated in this special screening. During the screening of the film, Salman Khan also wished Rajveer Deol for the success of the film. Aamir Khan was also seen at the screening of the film with his son and also posed fiercely for the media.