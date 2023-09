Ayushmann and Ananya's movie Dream Girl 2 has been released and the movie has also joined the Rs 100 crore club. For more information please watch the video.

Dream Girl 2 Success Party: In the success party of the film Dream Girl 2, actress Ananya Panday is wearing a red color revealing dress, in which she looks very hot. To complete her look, Ananya has done nude makeup with open hair. Ananya grabbed everyone's attention in this red dress. In this party, Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana arrived with a very stylish look and both also gave many poses together on the red carpet. In the film, Ananya Panday is playing the role of Pari while Ayushmann Khurrana is playing the role of Dream girl Pooja. Ayushmann and Ananya's movie Dream Girl 2 has been released and the movie has also joined the Rs 100 crore club. For more information please watch the video.