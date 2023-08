Ananya Pandey's neon corset outfit will leave you speechless with its jaw-dropping price tag. Watch the video to learn the details about the actresses' look.

Dream Girl 2: Ananya Pandey's style can be described as trendy, chic, and youthful. She often embraces bold and vibrant colors, making a statement with her fashion choices. Whether she's rocking a glamorous gown on the red carpet or keeping it casual in a stylish streetwear look, Ananya always manages to exude confidence and charm. Her fashion sense is a perfect blend of contemporary and classic, making her a true style icon for many. She will be soon seen in the film Dream Girl 2 in which Ayushmann Khurrana is in the lead role. In this highly anticipated sequel, there were initial doubts surrounding the casting of Ananya Panday. However, the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding Ayushmann Khurrana's hesitations adds an intriguing twist to the film's development. Fans can't wait to see how the story unfolds and the chemistry between the talented actors in this much-awaited sequel. Dream Girl 2 will be released on the big screens on August 25,2023 and fans can watch it by going to their nearby theater.