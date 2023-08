The spiritual successor to Raaj Shaandilyaa's 2019 comedy returns to the subject of men posing as women. the movie has been released in theaters and the first review of the movie is also out.

Dream Girl 2 Public Review: As the curtains rose on the much-anticipated "Dream Girl 2," the cinema halls reverberated with laughter, joy, and unabashed applause. Audiences from all corners flocked to witness Ayushmann Khurrana's comedic prowess once again, and their reactions have painted a vivid picture of delight and cinematic satisfaction. The second part of the movie has been released by the producers following the huge success of "Dream Girl." People are liking Ayushmann's acting in the movie and the movie is getting good reviews. People are liking the movie a lot. Ayushmann Khurrana is back as Pooja who can charm anyone's heart with her magical voice. In a world that craves laughter, the movie has stepped up to deliver comedic brilliance that transcends screens, bringing people together in the shared joy of cinema. As the applause resonates and the laughter lingers, Ayushmann Khurrana's latest cinematic triumph stands as a testament to the magic of laughter and the power of a great comedy. Watch the video.