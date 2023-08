In a star-studded affair that radiated with excitement, the grand premiere of "Dream Girl 2" took center stage, offering a night of laughter, camaraderie, and unforgettable memories. Watch the video.

Dream Girl 2 Screening: Amidst the glittering lights of the silver screen, a spectacular evening unfolded as the much-awaited "Dream Girl 2" premiered at a star-studded screening event. The air was charged with anticipation and excitement, as fans, celebrities, and media converged to witness the next chapter in Ayushmann Khurrana's comedic legacy.The event was adorned with a parade of dazzling celebrities, each adding their own touch of glamour to the event. From flowing gowns to sharp suits, the stars showcased their impeccable style, setting the tone for an unforgettable night. As the lights dimmed and the opening scenes graced the screen, bursts of laughter erupted from the audience. The seamless blend of humor, wit, and Ayushmann's comic genius had everyone in splits, making for an electrifying atmosphere filled with unbridled joy. The "Dream Girl 2" screening was not just a film premiere—it was a celebration of art, laughter, and the magic of cinema. As the stars dispersed into the night, hearts and minds were left captivated by the brilliance of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's performance and the cinematic journey that had come to life on the silver screen.