Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to Raaj Shaandilyaa's 2019 smash comedy Dream Girl. Ayushmann Khurrana plays the lead in the sequel, which also stars Ananya Panday.

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Launch: In a glitzy and star-studded affair, the much-awaited film's trailer was launched, leaving the audience in splits with its uproarious comedy and impeccable performances. The charismatic duo, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey, graced the event with their stellar presence and infectious energy. The actor, known for his versatility, once again proved his comic brilliance, leaving the audience in awe of his talent. Joining him on stage was the effervescent Ananya Pandey, who looked stunning in an elegant ensemble. Ananya's vivacious presence and impeccable comic timing added an extra layer of charm to the event.

The chemistry between Ayushmann and Ananya was palpable, and their camaraderie on stage had the audience hooked from the moment they appeared. The delightful banter and camaraderie between the two stars added to the excitement and anticipation for the film. The trailer showcased a roller-coaster of hilarious situations, witty one-liners, and some unexpected twists, promising audiences a laugh riot of a sequel. As the video ended, the thunderous applause from the attendees echoed throughout the venue, setting the tone for what could be the next big blockbuster in Bollywood. "Dream Girl 2" seems all set to follow the footsteps of its successful predecessor and take the audience on an entertaining journey filled with laughter and joy. With Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey leading the pack, this film is sure to win hearts and create waves in the world of comedy.