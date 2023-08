Ayushmann Khurrana is set to return with the follow-up to his 2019 hit comedy, Dream Girl. Watch the video to know that why Ayushmann Khurrana wasn't sure if Ananya Panday was the right fit for the film.

Dream Girl 2: It is an upcoming Bollywood film that has generated a lot of buzz among fans. The movie is a sequel to the successful comedy film "Dream Girl," which starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. In this highly anticipated sequel, there were initial doubts surrounding the casting of Ananya Panday. However, the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding Ayushmann Khurrana's hesitations adds an intriguing twist to the film's development. Fans can't wait to see how the story unfolds and the chemistry between the talented actors in this much-awaited sequel.Dream Girl 2 will be released on the big screens on August 25 and fans can watch it by going to their nearby theaters. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, Dream Girl 2 will take forward the story from its first part. In Dream Girl 1 fans witnessed Ayushmann's father and everyone getting to know the fact that he was Pooja with whom they used to talk over call. Watch the video to know more.