In a conversation with the media, No. 1 shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Siddharth Bodke shared major insights during the shoot of the movie Drishyam 2. Let's watch the video to learn more about it. Watch Video.

Drishyam 2 is doing great at the box office. Ajay Devgn and Tabu are the lead actors in the movie. One of the important characters in the movie is David Braganza, who was played by the No. 1 show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Siddharth Bodke. In a conversation with the media, he shared major insights during the shoot of the movie Drishyam 2. He is a well-known name in the television industry, and now he has also started working in the Bollywood industry. He also shared his relationship with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Let's watch the video to learn more about it. Watch Video.