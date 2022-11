'It gives me great pride that my sister had the courage to speak out against wrong.'In an interview with Bollywoodlife, Drishyam 2 star Ishita Dutta responded to a MeeToo question. Watch the video to know more.

Drishyam 2 actress Ishita Dutta on #MeToo movement: 'It gives me great pride that my sister had the courage to speak out against wrong.'In an interview with Bollywoodlife, Drishyam 2 star Ishita Dutta responded to a MeeToo question. The actress further said that, like my sister Tanushree Dutta, many other women raised their voices vociferously at that time. Even today, women in the world are held responsible for such things. But my sister has inspired many women to stand up to injustice. Watch Video.