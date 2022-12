In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife, television and Bollywood actress Ishita Dutta played a fun game with us and revealed some crazy secrets with us.Watch Video

Drishyam 2 actress Ishita Dutta takes inspiration from..: In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife, television and Bollywood actress Ishita Dutta played a fun game with us and revealed some crazy secrets with us. The actress says she doesn't copy anyone but is inspired by Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Shilpa Shetty. These actresses are in good shape right now. So I follow them. The actress seems very happy with the good reviews she is getting for the film. Not just that, she also shared which Bollywood celebrities she is obsessed with. Let's watch the video and know more about it. Watch Video.